Beyoncé's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Sparks Criticism, While Her 'Ccred' Hair Care Line Launches Amidst Anticipation
drawing comparisons to other celebrities like Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.
Even Leah Remini responds lightheartedly on social media.
This isn't the first time Madame Tussauds faces backlash for inaccuracies in sculpting Beyoncé.
As fans express ongoing disappointment, the controversy contrasts with Beyoncé's entrepreneurial strides.
Despite the challenges in capturing her likeness, the singer remains unfazed, emphasizing her resilience in the face of criticism.
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next