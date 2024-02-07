Beyoncé Announces Launch of Her Beauty Brand, Cécred
Beyoncé shared her deep connection to hair and beauty, tracing it back to her early career in her mother's salon, expressing a desire to continue her mother's legacy.
Cécred, emphasizing the sacredness of hair, is set to officially launch on February 20, 2024.
While the exact product offerings are undisclosed, the visuals suggest a range including shampoos and styling products.
Anticipation is high, given Beyoncé's successful track record in the beauty industry, with her recent fragrance, C Noir, experiencing rapid sales.
The US launch date is confirmed, although availability in the UK remains uncertain.
