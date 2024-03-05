Best Dressed at the 2024 Brit Awards From Dua Lipa to Miley Cyrus
Raye's unprecedented achievement spotlighted her musical talents and her stunning fashion choice, a black embellished Fendi Couture gown
Dua Lipa turned heads in a figure-hugging leather Versace dress, captivating attention on the red carpet
The event was not only about accolades but also about bold fashion statements. Kylie Minogue dazzled in a custom Alexandre Vauthier gown
Marisa Abela, soon to portray Amy Winehouse, made a striking appearance in a polka-dot Miu Miu two-piece
Maya Jama, one of the evening's hosts, captivated attention with her custom Harris Reed design, perfectly accentuated by Chopard jewellery
Miley Cyrus made a virtual appearance, accepting the Best International Song award in style, clad in a custom Gucci mini-dress and carrying a Jackie Notte bag
Ellie Goulding radiated glamour in a bronzed silk Alberta Ferretti dress, featuring a captivating cut-out midriff, complemented by dazzling Messika jewellery
