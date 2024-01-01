Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Heer Aasmani’: Cast of ‘Fighter’ Shares Fun Moments in Kashmir
The upcoming film ‘Fighter’ continues to make waves as the team releases a music video for the song ‘Heer Aasmani,’
Filmed amidst the breathtaking, snow-covered landscape of Kashmir,
the video offers glimpses of the cast’s off-screen camaraderie and the sobering challenges posed by the extreme cold weather.
The cast, featuring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover, embraced the experience with infectious enthusiasm.
Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s leading ladies, described the shoot as a ‘training/bonding’ experience.
