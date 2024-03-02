Bayern Munich's recent 2-2 draw against Freiburg has not only complicated their Bundesliga title aspirations but also cast a shadow over their upcoming Champions League fixture against Lazio.

Thomas Tuchel, the club's manager, did not mince words, using the term 'harakiri' to describe his team's self-sabotaging performance.

With the Bundesliga slipping further from their grasp and a critical match in Europe's premier club competition looming

Tuchel's critique underscores a season teetering on the brink.

From the onset, Bayern Munich's gameplay against Freiburg was disjointed. Despite Tuchel's tactical briefing

The team's first-half display was fraught with structural deficiencies and a lack of discipline.

Freiburg capitalized on this, dominating the early exchanges and taking a deserved lead.

Tuchel's halftime adjustments sparked a temporary revival, with Bayern clawing back to lead 2-1, only for a late Freiburg equalizer to dampen spirits.