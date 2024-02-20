Bayern Munich finds itself grappling with a crisis that threatens to end its decadelong dominance of the Bundesliga.
The Bavarian giants have stumbled, suffering their third defeat in just eight days, a striking blow to their aspirations for a 12th consecutive league title.
This recent loss to VfL Bochum, a 3-2 setback, not only marks a significant dip in form but also the first instance since May 2015 that the team has lost two consecutive away games in the league.
The cracks in the armor are showing, with tensions brewing between players, coaching staff, and a glaring lack of domestic superiority.
The defeat at the hands of VfL Bochum has laid bare the stark realities facing Bayern Munich.
Despite creating numerous scoring opportunities, the team's inability to capitalize has been its undoing.
Defensive lapses and individual errors contributed heavily to the loss, with defender Dayot Upamecano's red card adding insult to injury.
The match also witnessed fan protests against the Investor Project from DFL, disrupting the flow of the game and underscoring the broader discontent surrounding the team.
