Barranquilla Carnival: Vibrant Battle of Flowers Unveils Sound and Color
Over 11,000 participants, adorned in dazzling costumes, paraded along a 4-kilometer route, captivating the hearts of more than 50,000 attendees
At the heart of the festivities stood the queens of the carnival, resplendent in their finery
Among the notable figures gracing the occasion were Miss World Colombia, Miss Universe Colombia, and Miss Grand International second runner-up
They danced to the hypnotic beats of the carnival's drums, their movements a mesmerizing blend of tradition and modernity
The king of the carnival, Momo, was selected at the start of the celebration, bestowing upon him the honor of presiding over the four days of revelry
