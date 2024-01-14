Bandai Namco sets April 26th for Sand Land RPG launch, inspired by Akira Toriyama's art.
Sand Land's narrative revolves around a water crisis, with characters like Fiend Prince Beelzebub on a quest for the Legendary Spring.
A recent trailer highlights dynamic vehicular gameplay, featuring unique vehicles for exploration and combat.
Sand Land launches on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, offering Standard and Deluxe digital editions for diverse preferences.
The game unites unlikely heroes in a quest, addressing a central theme of a world facing a severe water shortage.
Sand Land combines Toriyama's art with dynamic gameplay, appealing to a diverse gaming audience on multiple platforms.
