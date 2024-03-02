Ballet Hispanico Celebrates Latino Diversity in Dance During Sarasota Return
Ballet Hispanico, under the artistic direction of Eduardo Vilaro, is set to perform in Sarasota for the first time in six years, highlighting the rich diversity of Latino culture through dance
Scheduled from March 8-11 and presented by The Sarasota Ballet, the company will unveil a program featuring pieces that explore various styles and traditions
The program is a celebration of Latino culture's multifaceted nature, featuring works like Club Havana by Pedro Ruiz, which brings Cuban mambo and cha cha to life, and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's House of Mad'moiselle
These pieces, selected by Vilaro, reflect the company's mission to convey the diversity and richness of Latino culture through dance
Marking the 15th anniversary of Eduardo Vilaro's tenure as artistic director, this season's performance in Sarasota symbolizes a significant evolution in Ballet Hispanico's approach to showcasing Latino culture
Vilaro, who succeeded founder Tina Ramirez, has introduced choreographers and works that resonate with the contemporary Latino experience while honoring traditional roots
The company's growth and transformation are further underscored by a substantial $10 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, marking a new chapter in its history