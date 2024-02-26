AWS Announces $5 Billion Investment in Mexico Data Centers
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is set to bolster its presence in Mexico with a significant investment of over $5 billion to establish a cluster of data centers in the state of Queretaro
The move comes amid surging demand for cloud services, driven by the increasing adoption of new technologies by businesses worldwide
Ruben Mugartegui, head of Amazon Web Services Mexico, revealed in an interview that the investment will be phased over the next 15 years, reflecting the company's long-term commitment to the Mexican market
Currently serving a diverse clientele including prominent names such as Cinepolis, BIVA, Aeromexico, and local governments, AWS aims to cater to a wide array of industries and organizations
The cluster of data centers in Queretaro will enable AWS to meet the growing demand for cloud computing services and further enhance its service offerings in Mexico
The investment aligns with Mexico's efforts to stimulate economic growth and attract foreign investment
Initiatives such as tax incentives for firms relocating to Mexico have bolstered the country's appeal as a business destination