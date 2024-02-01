Australia Dominates West Indies in First ODI with 8-Wicket Victory
Marking a formidable start to the series, Australia clinched an 8-wicket victory over the West Indies in the first One Day International (ODI) match held at Melbourne
The Australian squad, opting to field first after their successful toss, showcased a commanding performance. Spearheading the bowling division, debutant Xavier Bartlett delivered an impressive performance, claiming 4 wickets for a mere 17 runs.
He found ample support in Sean Abbott and Cameron Green, who bagged 2 wickets each. Adam Zampa also contributed with a single wicket.
In contrast, the West Indies’ batting lineup struggled to find their footing. Despite their challenging predicament, Keacy Carty stood his ground with a commendable 88-run knock, while Roston Chase chipped in with a solid 59
However, their efforts were not enough to bolster the team’s total, resulting in the West Indies being bowled out for 231 runs in 48.4 overs.