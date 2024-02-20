At Goodison Park, newly appointed Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner witnessed his team being held to a 1-1 draw by Everton in the English Premier League.
This match, a pivotal moment for both teams, was Glasner's first official involvement with the club, coming right after the resignation of former manager Roy Hodgson due to health concerns.
Despite Jordan Ayew's stunning goal giving Palace an early lead, a late equalizer from Everton's Amadou Onana ensured the points were shared
A result that carries significant implications for the relegation battle and marks a challenging start for Glasner's tenure at the London club.
With a contract extending until June 2026, Glasner, the architect behind Eintracht Frankfurt's Europa League victory in 2022, finds himself at the helm during a turbulent time for Crystal Palace.
Having not secured a win since January, the team's performance at Goodison Park was closely scrutinized.
Glasner, alongside Hodgson's former assistants Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington, watched as Palace showcased moments of brilliance, only to be pegged back by Everton's resilience.
The late goal from Onana not only salvaged a crucial point for Everton but also highlighted the uphill battle Glasner faces in steering Palace away from the relegation mire.
