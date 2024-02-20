As the sun sets over Goodison Park, the storied home of Everton Football Club, a sense of frustration pervades the air.
Fans, clad in their team's famous blue, have recently voiced their exasperation over the club's persistent inability to find the back of the net.
Central to their concerns is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a striker who, despite demonstrating potential for greatness, finds himself ensnared in an 18-game goal drought.
Calvert-Lewin's challenges are symptomatic of a broader issue facing the team.
With an expected goals per 90 minutes rate that belies his actual output, the question arises: why can't Everton score?
The answer is multifaceted, involving poor finishing, tactical missteps, and a gameplay shift that has left Calvert-Lewin isolated at the front.
Under the guidance of manager Sean Dyche, Everton has adopted a tactical approach that, while defensively sound, has stifled their offensive creativity.
The team's inability to adapt and find new ways to support their striker has led to a palpable sense of disillusionment among fans.
