Aryan Khan's D'Yavol X: Redefining Luxury Streetwear with a Rebellious Spirit
Aryan Khan, the scion of Bollywood royalty Shah Rukh Khan, has carved a niche for himself with the launch of his luxury streetwear brand, D'Yavol X
D'Yavol X, despite its early triumph, has encountered criticism over its pricing strategy.
. Shah Rukh Khan, in response to a fan's plea for more affordable options, shared a light-hearted anecdote,
"Even I don't get any concession from my son's brand," showcasing the brand's commitment to quality and exclusivity.
Shah Rukh Khan's involvement in promoting D'Yavol X, including his appearance in the brand's promotional campaigns, speaks volumes.
This synergy between one of Bollywood's most beloved icons and his heir apparent adds a layer of intrigue and charm to the brand's narrative,
Making it not just a label, but a story of familial legacy and modern entrepreneurship.
