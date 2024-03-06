Reports Suggest Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's Oscars Plans
Bradley Cooper reportedly plans an Oscars debut of his relationship with Gigi Hadid.
Nominated for Maestro, he'll skip Vanity Fair's post-show bash.
The couple, dating since October, has kept a low profile.
Sources reveal their relationship is getting serious.
Hadid might join Cooper at Oscars after-parties.
Cooper, known for bringing his mom, remains close to ex Irina Shayk.
The film Maestro has seven Oscar nominations, including Best Actor for Cooper.
