Reports Suggest Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's Oscars Plans

Bradley Cooper reportedly plans an Oscars debut of his relationship with Gigi Hadid.

Nominated for Maestro, he'll skip Vanity Fair's post-show bash.

The couple, dating since October, has kept a low profile.

Sources reveal their relationship is getting serious.

Hadid might join Cooper at Oscars after-parties.

Cooper, known for bringing his mom, remains close to ex Irina Shayk.

The film Maestro has seven Oscar nominations, including Best Actor for Cooper.