Myanmar's intricate lacquerware, famed for horse-tail hair weaving, faces extinction.
Endangered Craft Few artists left, craft in peril.
Preservation Efforts Urgent need to save cultural heritage.
Challenges Faced Rising costs and diminishing demand.
Exceptional skill, patience, and time required to create these masterpieces.
The extinctinion will have a significant impact on Myanmar's heritage.
Dedication of remaining artists serves as a beacon of hope.
Global Support is crucial for survival and appreciation of the craft.
