Arsenal's Ruthless Efficiency Propels Them to Third Place with Resounding 6-0 Win over West Ham
Arsenal showcased their newfound confidence and precision in a 6-0 thrashing of West Ham, climbing to third place in the Premier League table
With goals from Saliba, Saka, Gabriel, Trossard, and an own goal, the Gunners delivered a masterclass in ruthless efficiency, underscoring their transformation under Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal's resurgence in the Premier League took a monumental leap forward today, as they dismantled West Ham 6-0 at the London Stadium.
From the outset, Arsenal's intent was clear: to capitalize on West Ham's vulnerabilities and make a statement of intent.
The emphatic win propelled Arsenal to third place in the Premier League table, just two points adrift of league leaders Liverpool.
