Apple Shuts Down San Diego AI Team, Moves Operations to Austin
Apple Inc. has closed its 121-employee-strong San Diego-based AI team and relocated the operation to Austin, Texas.
BNN Breaking understands that the affected team, the Data Operations Annotations, has been instrumental in enhancing Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, by analyzing voice queries.
Employees have been given a deadline till the end of February to decide on their relocation. Those opting against the move will face termination from their roles on April 26.
In an attempt to cushion the blow, Apple has offered a $7,000 relocation stipend to those willing to move to Austin.
However, reports suggest that the majority of the team members, who contribute to various language dialects for Siri, are reluctant to relocate.
