Apple Phases Out M1 MacBook Air, Unveils M3 Chip Models: Performance & Sustainability Leap
In its place, the tech giant has unveiled an upgraded MacBook Air lineup featuring the much-anticipated M3 chip
The introduction of the M3 chip represents a significant leap in performance and efficiency.
Apple promises up to 60% faster performance compared to the M1 models
The M3 chip's enhanced Neural Engine and support for advanced graphics technologies
Aside from performance boosts, the new MacBook Air models boast up to 18 hours of battery life
Apple launched MacBook Air with the M1 chip in November 2020 as one of the first Apple silicon Macs.
This improvement is a testament to Apple's efforts in optimizing power efficiency
