The 2024 Africa Cup of Nations is poised to be a landmark event in the annals of African football.
As the continent’s top teams converge on Ivory Coast
The tournament is set to serve as a stage for the setting and extending of records that span decades of African football history.
Leading the pack is Nigeria, a team with an illustrious pedigree in the tournament.
With 15 medals already in their showcase, the Super Eagles look to further cement their top position.
A podium finish in any category would add another feather to their cap; a third-place finish would be their ninth bronze
Read More