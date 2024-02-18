Andorra offers diverse activities: outdoor adventures, historic sites, tax-free shopping, skiing, and hiking.
Romanesque churches like Sant Esteve, Santa Coloma, and Sant Joan de Caselles are must-visits.
Explore Casa de La Vall, once a wealthy family's home and later Andorra's parliament.
Enjoy tax-free shopping for designer goods, perfumes, and electronics.
Ski at Grandvalira, the largest resort in the Pyrenees, or hike Tristaina Lake Trail for stunning views.
Best time to visit: April to October for dry, warm weather; December to April for skiing.
Entry via neighboring France or Spain; no visa required but non-EU nationals need Schengen visa.
Access by plane via Barcelona or Toulouse, or drive from France or Spain.
