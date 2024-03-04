Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash Stars Shine at the Gala

Aditya Roy Kapoor shines all white at the wedding gala

Madhuri Dixit Nene, her husband Shriram Madhav Nene attend the Ambani wedding

Saif, Kareen and Tim bedazzle the pre-wedding bash

Salman Khan seen attending the pre-wedding festivities

SRK's gorgeous daughter Suhana Khan attends the Ambani wedding in Jamnagar

Shanaya Kapoor attended the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Power couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shine like stars at the Ambani pre-wedding bash