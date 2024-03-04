Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash Stars Shine at the Gala
Aditya Roy Kapoor shines all white at the wedding gala
Madhuri Dixit Nene, her husband Shriram Madhav Nene attend the Ambani wedding
Saif, Kareen and Tim bedazzle the pre-wedding bash
Salman Khan seen attending the pre-wedding festivities
SRK's gorgeous daughter Suhana Khan attends the Ambani wedding in Jamnagar
Shanaya Kapoor attended the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
Power couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shine like stars at the Ambani pre-wedding bash
