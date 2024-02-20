Amid Heat and Hot Temperatures, Nigerian Farmers Face Climate Crisis
African agriculture remains at the intersection of a critical moment.
Gone are the times of plentiful harvests and bountiful yields,
replaced rather by a troubling truth of lessening production and mounting vulnerability.
The land has lost its vitality as a result of the incessant assault of scorching sunrays and heatwaves
leaving behind a desolate and hopeless landscape.
Against the scenery of a rising environmental emergency and unfriendly weather conditions,
Nigerian farmers end up facing difficulties, reflecting the worries of their partners across borders.
