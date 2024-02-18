America Ferrera recounts her emotional encounters with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks, shedding light on the profound impact that artists can have on each other in Hollywood
During her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Ferrera opened up about these experiences, revealing the profound impact these icons had on her, both in her youth and as a fellow actor in the industry
In 2007, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, America Ferrera found herself face to face with Leonardo DiCaprio, an actor whose work had resonated with her since she was a teenager
The film 'Titanic,' which she confessed to watching seven times in theaters, had left a lasting imprint on her, making DiCaprio more than just another Hollywood face
"I was completely starstruck," Ferrera recounted to Meyers. "I couldn't believe I was in the same room as him, let alone having a conversation”
Tom Hanks, another titan of the film industry, also left a significant mark on Ferrera
Having admired him since childhood, she was overjoyed by his praise for her role in the 2023 film 'Barbie,' which garnered her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress
In reflecting upon her interactions with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks, Ferrera not only shared personal anecdotes but also illuminated the mutual respect that exist among artists