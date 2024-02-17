Alia Bhatt steps into a new role as executive producer for 'Poacher,' a thriller shedding light on ivory poaching in India.
The trailer launch event marks a significant moment in Bhatt's career, showcasing her evolution in Indian cinema.
Bhatt's emotional connection to the project reflects her commitment to storytelling that resonates personally.
"Poacher" aims to not only entertain but also educate and advocate for wildlife preservation and co-existence with all living beings.
Bhatt's selection of projects, whether as an actor or producer, prioritizes authenticity and passion, as seen in her choices for Eternal Sunshine Productions.
Directed by Richie Mehta and produced alongside QC Entertainment, "Poacher" underscores Bhatt's growing influence and commitment to impactful storytelling.
The series illuminates the dark realities of wildlife crime, focusing on India's largest elephant poaching case and the pursuit of justice by wildlife crime fighters.
"Poacher" represents Bhatt's journey from actor to storyteller with a cause, inviting audiences to engage with important global issues and cementing her position as a conscientious artist dedicated to making a difference.