Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt faced controversy for carrying a calf leather bag at a GUCCI event in Mumbai despite being an advocate against animal cruelty.
Bhatt, known for her strong stance on animal rights, attended the event in a chic black pantsuit, drawing criticism for the contradictory choice of a contentious accessory.
Social media platforms saw a wave of disapproval, with netizens pointing out the inconsistency in Bhatt's activism and her fashion choices.
A Reddit user's investigation into the bag's material fueled the backlash, emphasizing the need for celebrities to align their personal choices with their public declarations.
Comments on social media ranged from labeling Bhatt's actions as 'plain stupid' to expressing frustration over what appeared to be insincere celebrity activism.
As the first Indian global ambassador for GUCCI, Bhatt's professional endorsements raise questions about the balance between career obligations and personal ethics.
Bhatt's involvement in the web series 'Poacher,' which condemns animal poaching, adds complexity to the criticism, as her recent actions are seen as undermining the credibility of her advocacy work.
The controversy highlights the broader issue of celebrity influence and the expectation for public figures to lead by example, aligning their lifestyles with their stated values for authentic advocacy.