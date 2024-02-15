AI and ML-Powered Automotive Around View Monitoring Market Poised for Growth
The global automotive around view monitoring (AVM) market is set to grow significantly from 2022 to 2029, driven by AI and ML integration.
This growth is expected to enhance vehicle safety and efficiency, while facing challenges such as high installation costs.
North America is predicted to dominate the market, and a recent bill mandating AM and FM radio capabilities in new vehicles could have far-reaching implications for the global automotive industry.
As we navigate the evolving landscape of automotive technology, one market is poised for significant growth: the global automotive around view monitoring (AVM) system.
With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2022 to 2029, this market is set to reshape our driving experience.
The AVM market's anticipated growth can be attributed to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms into these systems.
This fusion of technologies is expected to enhance vehicle safety and efficiency, making driving a more seamless and secure experience
