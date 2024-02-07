Ahaan Panday: Gearing Up for a Grand Bollywood Debut

Ahaan Panday, cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, is set to make his acting debut.

Poised to capture the hearts of audiences, Ahaan will star in a love story directed by renowned filmmaker Mohit Suri.

The launch is under the aegis of Yash Raj Films (YRF) and producer Aditya Chopra

This extensive preparation has positioned Ahaan as a significant debutant in recent times.

His casting in Mohit Suri's upcoming project marks his major entry into Bollywood.