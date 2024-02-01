AFCON 2023 Quarterfinal Preview: Nigeria Takes on Angola in Historic Clash
As the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations advances into the quarterfinals, an intriguing match is on the horizon between Nigeria and Angola.
Both countries, having remained unbeaten in the tournament so far, are set to battle it out in a historic clash that’s expected to be as unpredictable as it is exciting.
Nigeria, a historical powerhouse in the tournament, is no stranger to the rigors of the quarterfinals.
With three championships and consistent top-four finishes in 15 of their 19 appearances, the Super Eagles command respect and anticipation in equal measure.
Angola, on the other hand, is making only its third appearance in the quarterfinals. Despite a less decorated history, their performance this year has been noteworthy, with a first knockout round victory and three consecutive wins.