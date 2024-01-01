Acting President Kembo Mohadi Rallies in Bulawayo; Royal Group Expands and Isaac Mpofu Shines

Acting President Kembo Mohadi rallied in Nkulumane, Bulawayo, endorsing Zanu-PF candidate Joseph Tshuma for the Pelandaba-Tshabalala Constituency by-election slated for February 3.
The event marked a crucial juncture in the political landscape as the seat fell vacant after Mr Ostallos Siziva’s recall by the CCC party.
The rally unfolded at Nkulumane Public Library grounds, attracting a large turnout of party supporters. Key figures such as the Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, and Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi, also marked their presence.
Vice President Mohadi is currently serving as acting President, a role he will retain until January 31.
His interim leadership is necessitated by President Mnangagwa’s engagement at the Italy-Africa summit in Europe. This temporary shift in power dynamics underscores the fluidity and adaptability inherent in political structures.