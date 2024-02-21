A Tale of Two Stars: Unspoken Words Between Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor at Mumbai's Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

A fleeting moment between Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor became the subject of widespread speculation and intrigue

Once a couple whose romance captivated millions, their recent encounter has sparked discussions far beyond the boundaries of Bollywood gossip.

The red carpet became a witness to countless reunions and exchanges among Bollywood's elite.

Yet, it was the non-exchange between Kareena and Shahid that caught everyone's eye.

Dressed in a resplendent golden lehenga, Kareena breezed past Shahid, who was in the midst of a conversation with filmmakers Raj and DK.

. The awkwardness of the moment was palpable, even though Shahid managed a smile.

This moment, captured and shared across social media platforms, has led to a flurry of fan theories and analyses about the dynamics between the two stars.