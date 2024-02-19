In the vibrant Gangnam District of Seoul, Baskin Robbins Korea has pioneered a groundbreaking concept with the launch of 'Workshop by Baskin Robbins,'
introducing the world's first AI-created ice cream.
Powered by the Baskin Robbins AI NPD System, this initiative merges culinary art with cutting-edge technology,
using ChatGPT and deep learning algorithms to craft extraordinary flavors based on data from over 23 million Happy Point users.
From Wasabi to Creme Brulee and Greentea Orange Jasmine, the store promises a monthly rotation of daring and delicious "deep flavors," reshaping the ice cream landscape.
Beyond experimentation, the Workshop is a space where technology, creativity, and community converge, offering exclusive flavors inspired by human tastes and stories.
With its innovative format, docent program, and commitment to customer experiences, Baskin Robbins showcases not only product innovation but a dedication to creating memorable moments.
The Workshop stands as a beacon for the future of food technology, redefining the enjoyment of ice cream through the seamless integration of technology and taste.
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next