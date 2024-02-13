A Star-Studded Affair: 2024 Oscar Nominees Luncheon Recap
The event buzzed with excitement and discussions about standout film "Barbie."
Attendees speculated on potential winners, gauging applause for front-runners like "Oppenheimer" and "Killers of the Flower Moon."
Academy President Janet Yang highlighted the event's egalitarian nature, celebrating the film industry's enduring spirit and collective achievements.
The luncheon concluded with a diverse class photo, emphasizing inclusivity.
The focus was on connections forged and stories shared, reflecting a commitment to creating impactful and inspiring films.
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next