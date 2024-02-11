A Perfect Circle's Triumphant Return: Unforgettable Night of Music in San Diego

Their upcoming performance in San Diego, scheduled for April 11 at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, promises an electrifying blend of old favorites and new material

Joining A Perfect Circle on this momentous occasion is Prayers, a cholo goth duo hailing from San Diego

Known for their unique fusion of Gothic rock and Cholo culture, Prayers is set to bring their signature style to the stage as the opening act

The band's lineup for the tour includes Billy Howerdel, James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins, Jeff Friedl, and Matt McJunkins of Eagles of Death Metal

As A Perfect Circle prepares to take the stage in San Diego, fans can look forward to an unforgettable evening of music and camaraderie