A Perfect Circle's Triumphant Return: Unforgettable Night of Music in San Diego
Their upcoming performance in San Diego, scheduled for April 11 at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, promises an electrifying blend of old favorites and new material
Joining A Perfect Circle on this momentous occasion is Prayers, a cholo goth duo hailing from San Diego
Known for their unique fusion of Gothic rock and Cholo culture, Prayers is set to bring their signature style to the stage as the opening act
The band's lineup for the tour includes Billy Howerdel, James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins, Jeff Friedl, and Matt McJunkins of Eagles of Death Metal
As A Perfect Circle prepares to take the stage in San Diego, fans can look forward to an unforgettable evening of music and camaraderie
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next