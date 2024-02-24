TSMC opens first chip plant in Japan
TSMC founder Morris Chang predicts Japan's semiconductor renaissance
It's TSMC's first semiconductor plant in Japan as part of its ongoing global expansion
TSMC also announced plans for a second plant in Japan with production expected to start in about three years
TSMC's both plants are in the Kumamoto region, southwestern Japan
The Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, or JASM, is set to be up and running later this year
Japan's PM Fumio Kishida called the plant’s opening “a giant first step”
Japan's new chip plant signals innovation boom in AI and autonomous driving
