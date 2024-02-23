Crew is an upcoming film led by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, directed by Rajesh Krishnan
The movie promises a captivating journey, encapsulating adventure with its mantra 'Steal It, Risk It, Fake It'
The leading ladies' portrayal as stylish flight attendants has generated excitement on social media
The film's posters and teaser offer a glimpse into a narrative set against the struggling airline industry, revolving around themes of deception and survival
Crew explores the characters' motivations and vulnerabilities, challenging conventional notions of right and wrong
It invites viewers to empathize with the protagonists' dilemmas and navigate the blurred lines between reality and pretense
The release date is set for March 29, 2024, with anticipation soaring for the film's unique storyline and stellar cast
With Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor as producers and Diljit Dosanjh in a pivotal role, Crew aims to be both entertaining and thought-provoking, marking a landmark in contemporary cinema
Read more:
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next