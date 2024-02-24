The Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London unveils a magical afternoon tea experience, merging Harry Potter charm with British tea tradition
Diners are welcomed to the Food Hall beneath a magical ceiling resembling the Great Hall, offering indulgent sweets, savory treats, and baked scones
The experience, priced at £60 for two, is accessible only as an add-on with Studio Tour tickets, ensuring an affordable luxury for fans
Vegan options and a champagne upgrade for £90 add inclusivity and a touch of extravagance to the magical outing
Advance booking is required, emphasizing the experience's exclusivity and high demand among visitors
The afternoon tea is not just about treats; it enhances the Harry Potter experience, allowing guests to dine in a magical setting and relive the wonder of the wizarding world
The studio tour provides opportunities to explore iconic sets, interact with magical creatures, and learn behind-the-scenes secrets
As a timeless addition to the world of Harry Potter, the afternoon tea at Warner Bros. Studio Tour ensures the magic continues for both lifelong fans and those discovering the wizarding world for the first time