5 Early Morning Superfoods Revolution: Bitter Gourd to Cinnamon in Diabetes Control
Right nutrition in the morning can help prevent onset of diabetes.
People with diabetes are advised to start their mornings right with a balanced diet.
Bitter gourd is a rich source of compounds that can help regulate blood sugar levels.
Fenugreek (methi) seeds are renowned for their anti-diabetic properties. Consuming soaked fenugreek seeds or incorporating them into morning meals can contribute to improved glycaemic control.
Regular consumption of amla juice or fresh amla can help manage diabetes by regulating blood sugar levels.
Research suggests that use of Turmeric water may help lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.
Cinnamon or Dalchini may aid in diabetes management by potentially improving insulin sensitivity
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next