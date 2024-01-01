As the world’s eyes turn towards Africa for the 34th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)
A flurry of potential records waits on the horizon, ready to etch new stories into the annals of football history.
The tournament, steeped in passionate rivalries and heroic narratives
Is once again set to captivate global audiences, not only with the thrill of the competition but also with the tantalizing possibility of new records being set.
Ghanaian player André Ayew, a household name in African football, stands on the brink of an unprecedented achievement.
Should he find the back of the net in this edition, Ayew will become the first player to have scored in seven different AFCON tournaments.
Read More