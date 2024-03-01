The 2024 Oscars' Best Original Song category features eclectic nominees, showcasing the profound connection between music and cinematic storytelling
Ronson and Wyatt's Barbie presents a rock-infused portrayal of Ken's existential crisis with humorous yet poignant lyrics, building on their previous success with Shallow
Batiste's American Symphony delivers a heartfelt piano ballad, drawing from personal experiences and reflecting his musical prowess showcased in his Oscar-winning song Soul
Billie Eilish and Finneas return with the thematic anthem What Was I Made For for Barbie, exploring Barbie's existential awakening and following their previous Oscar-winning track No Time to Die
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) by Scott George and Osage Nation members pays tribute to Osage heritage in Killers of the Flower Moon, enriching the film's climactic scene with traditional rhythms
Diane Warren's Flamin' Hot theme, performed by Becky G, brings vibrant Latin pop energy, marking Warren's 15th Oscar nomination and celebrating perseverance and spirit
The diversity among the nominees illustrates music's expansive role in film, transcending genres to enhance storytelling and reflecting the evolving landscape of film music
As the 2024 Oscars approach, the nominated songs signify the creative synergy between music and film, promising a future where the integration of music into narratives continues to captivate and inspire