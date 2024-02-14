€15m Investment Brings Hope to Families Struggling with Therapy Access in Cavan and Monaghan
Annalee House in Cootehill Provides Vital Respite Services Amidst Shortage
Fianna Fáil TD Brendan Smith Decries Unacceptable Situation for Families
Early Intervention Crucial for Children with Additional Needs, Says Smith
Government Responds with €15m Investment to Address Crisis
Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte Announces Investment Package for Cavan and Monaghan
Annalee House to Be Converted into Adults-Only Service with Investment
