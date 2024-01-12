12th Fail' Triumphs at the 69th Filmfare: Wins 'Best Film' Award
The lead actor Vikrant Massey also won the best actor (critics) award for his performance in the film.
The night was dominated by '12th Fail', which not only bagged the title of Best Film, but also saw its director, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, earning the Best Director award.
It also received several other accolades in different categories, including Best Screenplay and Best Editing, making it the biggest winner of the evening.
This series of victories is a testament to the quality of the film, resonating with both the audience and critics alike.
The win for '12th Fail' is not just an affirmation of its impact but also serves as an inspiration to the entire team involved, igniting a spark for future endeavors.
