WorkSafe Victoria Calls for Employer Vigilance Against Extreme Heat, Fire Risks

As temperatures soar across Victoria, WorkSafe has issued a critical reminder to employers about their responsibilities to safeguard workers and the wider community from the severe risks posed by extreme heat and fire danger. WorkSafe's Executive Director of Health and Safety, Narelle Beer, emphasized the legal obligation of employers to actively monitor workplace conditions to identify and manage any potential health and safety risks, including those arising from extreme weather conditions.

Advertisment

Legal Obligations and Worker Safety

Beer highlighted the importance of employers being prepared to make necessary accommodations to protect their workforce. This includes avoiding work activities that could serve as an ignition source on days with a total fire ban and reconsidering the use of machinery near combustible materials. "Work-related hazards could include exposure to heat, fire, and smoke, making it critical that employers and workers in high-risk areas are alert to the dangers and prepared to act," Beer stated.

Strategies for Managing Extreme Weather Risks

Advertisment

Among the strategies suggested by WorkSafe are rescheduling work to cooler parts of the day, ensuring access to cool water, and wearing light, protective clothing. Employers are also urged to consult with workers and health and safety representatives to develop a tailored strategy for their specific circumstances. Education on recognizing fire risks and symptoms of heat-related illnesses is deemed crucial. Symptoms such as dizziness, heavy sweating, and nausea are red flags that should prompt immediate action.

Community and Employer Collaboration

Furthermore, Beer advised farmers to review and implement their farm fire plans to prepare for potential fire threats. Employers are encouraged to use tools like the VicEmergency App or visit emergency.vic.gov.au for the latest information on managing heat and fire dangers. This proactive approach not only ensures compliance with legal obligations but also demonstrates a commitment to employee welfare and community safety.

As extreme weather events become more common, the dialogue between employers, employees, and safety authorities like WorkSafe Victoria grows increasingly important. Their collective efforts in preparing for and mitigating the risks of extreme heat and fire are essential in maintaining a safe and healthy working environment for all. By adopting these measures, employers can significantly reduce the risks associated with extreme weather conditions, ensuring both worker safety and business continuity.