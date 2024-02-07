WMO Chief Celeste Saulo Raises Alarm over Accelerating Climate Change

The escalating rate of human-induced climate change and its repercussions have become a pressing concern for Celeste Saulo, the newly appointed chief of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Saulo, in her inaugural interview post assuming office, underscored the unnerving trend of escalating temperatures. The previous year witnessed temperatures that were 1.48 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a trajectory we must strive to deviate from, despite the daunting challenges posed by formidable economic forces.

Acceleration of Warming: A Point of Contentious Debate

Saulo pointed to several studies that suggest an acceleration in warming, specifically referencing research conducted by former NASA scientist, James Hansen, and his team. However, this acceleration is a point of scientific contention, with some researchers attributing the recent warming to El Nino, as opposed to an overall increase in the rate of change.

The Arctic Connection: Altered Weather Patterns and Rising Threats

Linking the warming Arctic to more frequent cold outbreaks in North America and Europe, Saulo posited that diminished temperature differences between the Arctic and mid-latitudes affect the jet stream. Heat waves emerged as a major concern due to their lethal implications, often understated death tolls, and secondary impacts on health, fires, and air quality.

Early Warning Systems: A Lifeline in the Face of Climate Extremities

Underscoring the importance of fortifying early warning systems for extreme weather events, Saulo drew attention to the global south where half the population lacks such systems. As the first woman to assume the role of WMO Secretary-General and the first representative from the Americas and the global south, Saulo aims to infuse new perspectives and ideas to counter climate challenges.

Despite being daunted by the enormity of global climate issues, Saulo remains optimistic about effectuating a positive impact through her leadership role. She further emphasized the need to address the increasing shipping emissions in the Arctic and the need for new emissions targets. Saulo also highlighted the visible effects of black carbon emissions on the polar ice cap and the potential for soot deposits to contribute to climate change.

She also drew attention to the interconnected risks of extreme weather events, biodiversity loss, and ecosystem collapse, all driven by the climate crisis. Particularly, she pointed out the passing of the tipping point for Arctic summer sea ice in July 2023, leading to faster rising emissions from permafrost and resulting in the erosion of the planet's stability.

With the World Economic Forum's efforts to battle the climate crisis and advancements in Earth Observation technology and data analytics aiding better decision-making, Saulo emphasized the importance of cross-industry and cross-institutional collaboration to create a comprehensive dashboard for near real-time monitoring and assessment of planetary boundaries.