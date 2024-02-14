Winter Traditions in Peril: Unseasonably Warm Weather Forces Cancellation of Snow and Ice Events

In the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, winter's usual chill has been conspicuously absent. Unseasonably warm temperatures have left the snowless ground barren, forcing the cancellation of the CopperDog 150 dog sled race in Calumet. This marks the third dog sled race to be cancelled in the region this year, joining Marquette's UP 200 and the Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog Race.

A Winter Without Snow

The warm winter has not only affected the CopperDog 150 but also other winter events in Marathon County, Wisconsin. Event organizers and mushers alike have expressed their frustration over the lack of snowfall, which has necessitated major modifications and alternative training methods for the dogs.

Despite the cancellation of the races, the winter festival event is still happening, offering sled dogs for viewing and answering questions. Some states have even started dry land races to compensate for the lost race time.

A Disappointing Impact

The disappointment extends beyond Michigan's borders, reaching as far as Saguenay, Quebec. The popular tradition of ice-fishing has been cancelled due to insufficient ice thickness, a decision made with safety in mind as the ice was below the required thickness for large vehicles and huts.

This unfortunate turn of events is a reflection of the impact of climate change on winter activities in the region.

Widespread Cancellations

The unseasonably warm weather has led to the cancellation of several events in regions that typically rely on snow and ice for recreation and income. This includes the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, Burnsville Polar Fest, and the Ice Palace of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and the Black Lake winter sturgeon fishing season in northern lower Michigan.

The University of Wisconsin Union's Winter Carnival has also been affected, with the event being scaled back due to the lack of ice and snow.

As winter activities continue to be disrupted by the unseasonably warm weather, communities that depend on these events for recreation and income are facing significant challenges. The future of winter traditions hangs in the balance, as the impact of climate change continues to be felt.