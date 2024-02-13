Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc: Over 11,000 Power Outages in New Jersey

A formidable winter storm has descended upon New Jersey, leaving a trail of power outages in its wake. As of 9 a.m on this chilly Valentine's Day eve, over 11,000 homes and businesses are grappling with the darkness. The storm's fury is most palpable at the Jersey Shore, where the wind gusts have reached unprecedented heights.

Advertisment

A Storm's Wrath: Power Outages Sweep Across New Jersey

The storm, which began its onslaught in the early hours of February 13, 2024, has left a significant mark on the state's power grid. As of 9 a.m, JCP&L reported a staggering 2,259 power outages, while PSE&G followed closely with 1,060. The storm's wrath is not limited to these utility companies, however, as other providers are also wrestling with the fallout.

High winds, with gusts reaching up to 40 to 50 mph, have wreaked havoc across the state. These powerful gusts have led to isolated tree damage and, in turn, have caused numerous power outages. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any power outages to their respective utility companies.

Advertisment

Jersey Shore: The Epicenter of the Storm

The Jersey Shore has borne the brunt of this winter storm, with heavy snowfall and gusty winds blanketing the region. As the storm warning extended across several counties, snowfall ranged from 1 to 18 inches, leading to treacherous travel conditions and potential power disruptions.

Thousands of residents at the Jersey Shore have been left in the dark due to the storm. As of 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 4,019 customers in Monmouth County were affected, with nearly 25% of Ocean Township without power. Outages were also reported in Middletown, Tinton Falls, Colts Neck, and Manalapan, with only a few customers of Atlantic City Electric left without power at that time.

Advertisment

Navigating the Aftermath: School Closures, Travel Disruptions, and Power Restoration

In response to the storm, schools across the affected counties have been closed, and a commercial vehicle ban has been implemented to ensure the safety of residents. Additionally, over 400 flights have been canceled, causing chaos for travelers.

However, amidst the turmoil, there are glimmers of hope. NJ Transit has cross honored tickets to help commuters navigate the storm's aftermath. Officials have also deployed snow removal equipment to address the fallout and restore power to the affected areas as quickly and safely as possible.

Advertisment

As we brace ourselves for the remainder of this winter storm, it is crucial to remember that we are not alone in our struggle. The power outages serve as a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of our communities and the resilience of the human spirit.

For those affected by the power outages, the following contact information is provided:

JCP&L: 1-888-LIGHTSS

1-888-LIGHTSS PSE&G: 1-800-436-PSEG

As the storm continues to make its presence felt, let us remain united in our efforts to weather its wrath and emerge stronger on the other side.