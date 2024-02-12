Winter Storm Relief: Free Parking at Atlantic City's Wave Garage

Braving the Winter Storm: Free Parking at Atlantic City's Wave Garage

As the winter storm looms over the horizon, the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) has extended a helping hand to the residents and visitors of Atlantic City. From 4 PM today, February 12, to 8 AM on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, free parking will be available at the Wave Parking Garage.

A Warm Shelter Amidst the Storm

The CRDA's decision to provide free parking at the Wave Garage during the winter storm event is a testament to their commitment to the community. As the storm approaches, this gesture offers a safe and secure parking solution for those who need it most.

"We understand that these winter storms can be disruptive and potentially dangerous," said a CRDA representative. "By offering free parking at the Wave Garage, we hope to provide some relief and peace of mind to our residents and visitors during this time."

Navigating the Wave: Parking Restrictions and Validation

While the Wave Garage will be open for free parking, there are a few important details to keep in mind. Parking will be restricted to the second floor of the garage, and all vehicles must be removed by 8 AM on Wednesday, February 14.

Upon departure, personnel will validate parking at the exit gate. This ensures that those who utilize the free parking during the storm event will not be charged for their stay.

A Helping Hand in the Face of Adversity

The winter storm may bring challenges, but the CRDA's decision to offer free parking at the Wave Garage demonstrates the resilience and unity of the Atlantic City community. By working together and supporting one another, we can weather the storm and emerge stronger on the other side.

So, as the winter storm approaches, take comfort in knowing that the Wave Garage will be a warm and welcoming shelter for your vehicle. And remember, in times of adversity, it's the small acts of kindness that can make the biggest difference.

Stay safe, Atlantic City. Together, we'll get through this storm.