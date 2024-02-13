Winter Storm Lorraine Batters Shelter Island with 5-11 Inches of Snow

A winter wonderland descended upon Shelter Island this morning as the East End braced for winter storm Lorraine, expected to unleash a blanket of snow ranging from 5 to 11 inches throughout the day. The inclement weather forced the closure of schools, cancellation of events, and sparked concerns over coastal flooding. Amidst the chaos, the Shelter Island Town Board remained steadfast, scheduling a presentation on its new website and addressing other town priorities.

A Dance with Jack Frost

As February 13, 2024, dawned, the Winter Storm Watch and Coastal Flood Advisory loomed over the Shelter Island community like a heavy mantle. The National Weather Service's predictions of heavy snowfall, with the potential for at least 6 inches in 12 hours and 8 inches in 24 hours, sent chills down the spines of locals and visitors alike. The temperamental coastal tides, too, threatened to wreak havoc, with flooding imminent or expected within the next 12 hours.

The Calm before the Storm

In the eye of the storm, Shelter Island Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis breathed a sigh of relief. Late morning reports indicated no emergencies, power outages, or significant flooding, much to the delight of the island's residents. The Highway Department had preemptively treated the roads and dispatched teams to monitor and manage the situation, ensuring that the islanders remained safe and sound.

Forecasting the Fury

The National Weather Service's forecast painted a bleak picture for the afternoon, predicting heavy snowfall with a high temperature barely reaching 36 degrees. The possibility of snow accumulation ranged from 6 to 10 inches, a daunting prospect for those attempting to navigate the treacherous roads. As nightfall approached, partial clearing was expected, with temperatures plummeting to a low of around 27 degrees. Tomorrow's outlook promised a respite from the storm, with sunny skies and a high near 35 degrees.

In the face of adversity, the Shelter Island community banded together, weathering the storm with the same resilience and determination that has come to define them. As winter storm Lorraine continued its relentless onslaught, the islanders remained steadfast, proving that even in the harshest of conditions, the spirit of Shelter Island remains unbroken.

Key Points: