Winter Storm Hits Shelter Island: Schools Closed, Flood Warning Issued

Heavy Snowfall Hits Shelter Island: Schools Closed, Flood Advisory Issued

As a major winter storm barrels down on Long Island, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch and Coastal Flood Advisory for Shelter Island. Residents are bracing for nearly a foot of heavy, wet snow and potential flooding from rain and melting snow.

Schools, Libraries Shut Down Amid Storm Warning

In anticipation of hazardous conditions, local school districts, libraries, and government offices have closed their doors. With a Winter Storm Warning in effect, Shelter Islanders can expect heavy snowfall and treacherous roads.

"The storm is expected to move in around midnight, starting as a wintry mix before transitioning to heavy snow," said a spokesperson for the National Weather Service. Snow accumulations are projected to reach significant levels by Tuesday morning.

Coastal Flood Advisory Urges Caution

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued as well, warning residents of possible flooding along beaches, dunes, and roads. According to the National Weather Service, flooding may occur within 12 hours due to the combination of heavy rain, melting snow, and strong winds.

"Despite the challenging conditions, we have not encountered any emergencies, power outages, or significant flooding," reported Shelter Island Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis. Highway Department teams are actively pre-treating and scraping roads to ensure safe travel.

Snowfall Predictions and Aftermath

The National Weather Service predicts heavy snowfall throughout the afternoon, with a high temperature near 36 degrees and wind chill values between 20 and 25 degrees. The snow is expected to stop by 3:30 PM, with 6 to 10 inches of accumulation.

Tonight, Shelter Island will see partly cloudy skies with a low temperature around 27 degrees and wind chill values between 15 and 20 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast is sunny, with a high near 35 degrees, but wind chill values will remain between 15 and 25 degrees.

As the storm continues to unfold, Shelter Islanders are urged to stay informed, heed safety warnings, and prepare for the challenges brought by this winter weather event.

As the snow continues to fall on Shelter Island, residents remain resilient, weathering the storm and looking forward to sunnier days ahead.