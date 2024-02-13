Winter Storm Ends NYC's 700-Day 'Snow Drought' with Hazardous Conditions and Travel Disruptions

A major winter storm has descended upon New York City, abruptly ending a 700-day 'snow drought' and blanketing the city in a thick layer of white. The entire region is under a Winter Storm Warning, with heavy snowfall rates of 1-2+ inches per hour, causing hazardous driving conditions and disrupting travel.

Advertisment

Intensifying Storm and Snowfall Predictions

According to meteorologists, the storm is expected to intensify, with potential snowfall totals of up to 13 inches in NYC if heavy snow banding persists. Reports indicate that Hartford, Conn., has already received over a foot of snow, while New York City has seen at least 6 inches, with higher amounts reported in Connecticut.

Power Outages, Coastal Floods, and Travel Disruptions

Advertisment

Power outages are a looming threat due to the heavy snow and strong wind gusts. Coastal flood warnings have been issued, and about 30 million people are currently under winter storm warnings, with an additional 11 million under winter weather advisories. The storm has caused flight cancellations and delays, affecting thousands of travelers at LaGuardia, Boston Logan International, and Newark Liberty International airports.

School Closures and Snow Removal Operations

Public schools in New York City have closed, and the MTA has announced normal service with some modifications. As the storm moves out of the area by the afternoon, city officials are preparing for plowing and snow removal operations to ensure safe movement. Alternate side parking regulations have been suspended for the day.

The winter storm, which began on February 13, 2024, has brought significant snowfall to the city, prompting officials to issue warnings and advisories. Stay updated with the latest weather forecasts, reactions, and photos through live updates.

In summary, the winter storm that hit New York City has led to hazardous driving conditions, power outages, and travel disruptions due to heavy snowfall. With potential snowfall totals of up to 13 inches in NYC and over a foot of snow in Hartford, Conn., the storm has marked the end of a nearly two-year 'snow drought' in the city. As the storm moves out of the area, city officials are working to ensure safe travel and clean up the aftermath.